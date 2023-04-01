1 killed, suspect arrested in Ivy City Hotel stabbing, police say

District police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman to death in a Northeast D.C. hotel room.

District police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman to death in a Northeast D.C. hotel room.

Police said they were called to Ivy City Hotel at the 1600 block of New York Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported issue.

When they arrived, officers said Christy Bautista, 31, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was unconscious inside a hotel room with stab wounds.

First responders attempted to revive Bautista but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said George Sydnor, Jr., 43, was at the scene of the stabbing. Sydnor was arrested and is charged with first-degree murder.