Police: Metro Transit officer shoots man suspected in stabbing at Anacostia Metro station

Two men are in the hospital after a separate stabbing and shooting involving a Metro Transit Police officer near the Anacostia Metro station Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Southeast D.C.’s Howard Road, near Shannon Place.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed during a news conference that a Metro Transit Police Department officer shot a man who was stabbing another man at the intersection.

According to Contee, the incident began on a Circulator bus.

“The fight actually occurred on the bus. They got off the bus, they went into the street right behind us, Howard Road. That’s where the stabbing and shooting occurred,” Contee explained.

Both the man who was shot and the man who was stabbed have non-life-threatening injuries. They have both been taken to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.

“We’re thankful that the officer was here, in close proximity, and able to prevent the person who was being stabbed from further injury,” Contee said.

Police are reviewing footage from the vicinity and are conducting an investigation.