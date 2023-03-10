Live Radio
Metro decorates trains, buses, SmarTrip cards, expands service for cherry blossoms

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 11:36 AM

Metro has launched special wrapped trains for the cherry blossom season. (Courtesy WMATA)
Courtesy WMATA
The trains have cherry blossom décor on the interior as well as the exterior. (Courtesy WMATA)
Courtesy WMATA
Metro has also launched blossom-bejeweled buses for the season. (Courtesy WMATA)
Courtesy WMATA
And yet again Metro has launched limited edition SmarTrip cards to commemorate peak bloom. (Courtesy WMATA)
Courtesy WMATA
(1/4)

Metro is adding trains and buses to help meet increased demand as cherry blossoms bloom in D.C.

While the cherry blossoms just reached halfway to peak bloom, a new look for trains, buses and SmarTrip cards to help D.C. get into the mood for cherry blossom season has already arrived.

In addition to more trains, Metro said it would also be adding buses to meet demand as needed.

To help with delays, Metro said that starting March 20, any maintenance or track work will be conducted after 10 p.m. and overnight for four weeks.

The new trains launched Friday and the two decorated buses are on the roads.

While the pink and white wrapped buses and trains are hard to miss, if you want to hitch a ride on one of them, there’s a special tracker so you can be sure to hop into the station at the right time.

As the trains say on the side, “the blossoms are calling.”

To follow the “moving blooms,” go to the WMATA website, and click on the “Special Edition” tab, and look for the cherry blossom icon on the map.

The special edition SmarTrip cards are already available at select station vending machines including L’Enfant Plaza, Navy Yard and Metro Center.

“The annual cherry blossom season is an iconic part of our region, and we are proud to be a part of that experience,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “We want you to enjoy the ride to see the blooms and join us in celebrating the season on our cherry blossom buses and train.”

Metro has put out a list of tips for cherry blossom season as well:

  • Consider traveling during non-rush hour times including all-day Sundays and during weekdays between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m.
  • Due to the Smithsonian Station being the closest to the Tidal Basin, it can become extremely busy, so Metro suggests using L’Enfant Plaza or Federal Triangle instead.
  • Try to avoid transfers.
  • If you don’t want one of the commemorative cards, you can save time and use Metro’s mobile pay options for Apple iOS or Android to purchase a SmarTrip card or transfer an existing card to add funds.
  • Make sure you have enough money on your card. Metro is reminding riders that every passenger over five years old needs their own card.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

