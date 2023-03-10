Metro decorates trains, buses, SmarTrip cards, expands service for cherry blossoms

Metro is adding trains and buses to help meet the demand as the cherry blossoms bloom in D.C.

Metro has launched special wrapped trains for the cherry blossom season. The trains have cherry blossom décor on the interior as well as the exterior. Metro has also launched blossom-bejeweled buses for the season. And yet again Metro has launched limited edition SmarTrip cards to commemorate peak bloom.

While the cherry blossoms just reached halfway to peak bloom, a new look for trains, buses and SmarTrip cards to help D.C. get into the mood for cherry blossom season has already arrived.

In addition to more trains, Metro said it would also be adding buses to meet demand as needed.

To help with delays, Metro said that starting March 20, any maintenance or track work will be conducted after 10 p.m. and overnight for four weeks.

The new trains launched Friday and the two decorated buses are on the roads.

While the pink and white wrapped buses and trains are hard to miss, if you want to hitch a ride on one of them, there’s a special tracker so you can be sure to hop into the station at the right time.

As the trains say on the side, “the blossoms are calling.”

To follow the “moving blooms,” go to the WMATA website, and click on the “Special Edition” tab, and look for the cherry blossom icon on the map.

The special edition SmarTrip cards are already available at select station vending machines including L’Enfant Plaza, Navy Yard and Metro Center.

“The annual cherry blossom season is an iconic part of our region, and we are proud to be a part of that experience,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. “We want you to enjoy the ride to see the blooms and join us in celebrating the season on our cherry blossom buses and train.”

Metro has put out a list of tips for cherry blossom season as well: