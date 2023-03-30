Grand jury indicts suspect in assault of Rep. Angie Craig

A grand jury has indicted Kendrid Hamlin, the man suspected of assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, on three federal counts, including assault against a member of Congress.

Hamlin stands accused in the Feb. 9 attack on the Minnesota representative in which she says she was struck in the face. Hamlin, who prosecutors say has a lengthy criminal record, is in pretrial detention.

Hamlin has also been charged with assaulting a police officer who was engaged in her “official duties” on the same day as Craig’s attack.

Craig spoke exclusively with CBS News in the days after the attack in her Capitol Hill apartment complex. She said Hamlin trapped her in an elevator and ordered her to let him into her apartment. She said she refused to allow Hamlin to get to her apartment, threw hot coffee at him and escaped out of the elevator at the next floor.

Hamlin is seeking release from pretrial detention and is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on April 5.

Prosecutors allege the 27-year-old defendant “has a criminal history that dates to 2014, including 25 bench warrants for failing to appear for court appearances or failing to adhere to conditions of parole or supervised release. In addition, he has twelve previous convictions, several of them involving assaultive conduct.”