Dunbar High School staffer on leave after alleged sexual misconduct toward a student

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 10, 2023, 9:04 PM

An employee at a D.C. high school has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.

The incident at Dunbar High School has been referred to D.C. police and D.C. Child and Family Services Agency, according to a letter from the school’s principal.

In the letter home to parents on Tuesday, principal Nadine Smith called the incident “distressing” and said D.C. public schools are “committed to the safety and well-being of every student.”

In response to a probe into the incident, DC Public Schools told WTOP it doesn’t comment on personnel matters but has referred the incident to the authorities for further investigation.

This isn’t the first time an employee at Dunbar High School has engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

In 2016, Charles Young, a track coach, was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for sexually abusing seven male students over a three-semester period at the high school, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

