Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » DC to close COVID…

DC to close COVID centers at the end of the month

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

March 4, 2023, 7:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. Health announced Friday it would be closing all COVID-19 centers throughout the city by the end of March.

According to the organization, the decision to close the COVID centers comes after the District has experienced a significant drop in confirmed cases, along with an uptick in vaccination rates and an increase in the availability of at-home tests.

“We have been very grateful to one of our departments, D.C. Health, who’s been our lead agency in the fight against COVID,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told WTOP. “And as we are coming out of the public health emergency — we’ve been out for some time in the District and the federal government is coming out — and we see demand at those centers going down, it’s time now to shift those resources to other ways that we keep people healthy in the District.”

Since 2020, D.C.’s COVID centers have provided the city’s residents with over 80,000 vaccines and boosters, more than 440,000 tests and more than one million free disposable masks.

Last month, a large COVID center in Baltimore closed under similar circumstances, citing diminishing hospitalizations and a need to “consolidate” its services to focus on other important health issues.

D.C. residents will still be able to receive vaccines, boosters, tests and masks at retailers and vaccination sites. More information is available on the city government’s website.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up