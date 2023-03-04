Capitol police arrest 2 Md. men, confiscate ‘ghost gun’

The United States Capitol Police arrested two men and confiscated multiple weapons while patrolling the Capitol Complex on Thursday.

Around 11 a.m., USCP officers approached a car that was reported stolen near E Street and New Jersey Avenue and ordered the passengers to step out, according to a statement from Capitol police.

The suspects fled on foot, with one being quickly detained and arrested. The other suspect ran into a nearby building and locked himself inside an apartment, according to police.

Seven hours after approaching the reported stolen car, the USCP Crisis Negotiation Team talked the suspect into leaving the apartment, where they arrested him.

The suspects were later identified as 24-year-old Kwame T. Keith of Hyattsville and 19-year-old Justin B. Campos of Landover, Maryland.

USCP Officers Confiscate M-4 Style “Ghost Gun” & Handgun During Arrests: https://t.co/FmsHQAFSd9 pic.twitter.com/MF6aUAALoz — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) March 3, 2023

Officers confiscated an M-4 style “ghost gun” and a Glock handgun with a full auto switch from the vehicle.

“Ghost guns” are firearms that include just a frame or its receiver, with all the other parts removed, and are not detectable by metal detectors. They have been illegal in D.C. since 2020.

The pending charges between the two men include resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an unregistered firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and many additional charges.