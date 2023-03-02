Live Radio
2 injured, 7 displaced after DC apartment fire

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 10:54 AM

Two people are hurt and seven are displaced Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Northwest D.C.

Firefighters got the call about a fire at the apartment building in the 3800 block of 3rd Street NW just after midnight, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP.

When crews arrived, flames were widespread on the back of the building. There was a “large volume,” of fire on both the first and second floors, a tweet from the department said.

The two people who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

A fire at apartments in the 3800 block of 3rd Street NW on March 14, 2023.

In addition to the seven displaced people, a dog was also displaced. A cat died and another hasn’t been found.

Firefighters said they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to an attached building — though battling the fire was made more difficult by high winds, according to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS. Fifteen units and 70 personnel responded to the fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire to start.

