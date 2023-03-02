2 injured, 7 displaced after DC apartment fire

Two people are hurt and seven are displaced Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a two-story apartment building in Northwest D.C.

Firefighters got the call about a fire at the apartment building in the 3800 block of 3rd Street NW just after midnight, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP.

When crews arrived, flames were widespread on the back of the building. There was a “large volume,” of fire on both the first and second floors, a tweet from the department said.

The two people who were taken to the hospital are expected to survive.

In addition to the seven displaced people, a dog was also displaced. A cat died and another hasn’t been found.

Update Working Fire 3800 3rd St NW. Continue to extinguish pockets of fire. Rotating firefighters who were engaged in original firefight out of the building for relief. Currently 7 displaced residents & 1 dog. 1 deceased cat & another unaccounted for. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/b7F1CuFFC3 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 14, 2023

Firefighters said they were able to keep the blaze from spreading to an attached building — though battling the fire was made more difficult by high winds, according to a tweet from D.C. Fire and EMS. Fifteen units and 70 personnel responded to the fire.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire to start.