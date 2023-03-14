Wind advisory: Gusts could reach 50 mph in DC region Tuesday

Winds will pick up Tuesday morning with the strongest gusts — that could potentially cause power outages — coming to the D.C. area in the afternoon.

D.C. area residents should brace for power outages as winds pick up Tuesday morning, with the strongest gusts — that could potentially knock out power — expected to kick off in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the D.C. region beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and ending in the predawn hours on Wednesday at 2 a.m.

Northwest winds are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, the NWS said.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for midday Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. NW winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Areas of wind damage and scattered power outages are possible. For more detailed info on timing & locations, visit: https://t.co/5RyZgpfrqr pic.twitter.com/PhXk7a1ewg — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 13, 2023

Those winds could mean some D.C. area residents lose power from downed tree limbs.

“Strong winds will continue overnight and a pattern like this favors a long-duration high wind event, which typically keeps the power companies quite busy, so prepare for at least power flickers,” StormTeam4 Meteorologist Chad Merrill said.

NWS warned drivers to be careful, particularly those who are driving high profile vehicles. And reminded people to secure outdoor objects that could be blown around.

Motorists/Drivers/Cyclists/Pedestrians … Walk w/ Caution, Drive w/ Care, Cycle w/ Caution & Care …. Wind Advisory – Be mindful operating & being near high profile vehicles @MontgomeryCoMD @ReadyMontgomery pic.twitter.com/2ShzjIpDxn — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 13, 2023



Merrill said the winds are courtesy of a storm developing in New England. Tuesday will also be chilly with temperatures peaking in the 40s.

FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold with strong winds with gusts between 40-50 mph all day. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, cold and gusts over 40 mph. Chills near 15. Lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, windy and cool. Gusts over 40 mph. Chills in the 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, milder and a light breeze. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Showers are likely. 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

