MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » 2 teens on motorbike…

2 teens on motorbike shot in Southeast DC, 1 killed

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com
Carlos Ramirez | cramirez@wtop.com

March 23, 2023, 5:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenage boy is dead, while another teen was taken to a hospital after a double shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around the area of 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue after 9 p.m., police said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday the two teens were on a motorbike before the shooting happened. Several unidentified people inside a vehicle saw the teens and stopped, stepping out onto the street and firing at the two teens.

Contee said the teens did not return gunfire. The shooting suspects reentered their vehicle and drove away.

On the day of the shooting, 7th District Commander LaShay Makal said officers responding to the shooting heard gunshots near Alabama Avenue.

They arrived and found 16-year-old Traev’on Green of Southeast D.C. unconscious and not breathing. Despite receiving treatment from DC Fire and EMS, Green died at the scene.

Officers found the second teenager, 15, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Makal said the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible in the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Carlos Ramirez

Northern Virginia native Carlos Ramirez had been reporting traffic around the D.C. and Baltimore areas for more than five years before joining the WTOP traffic team during the summer of 2021.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up