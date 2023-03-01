2 teens on motorbike shot in Southeast DC, 1 killed

A teenage boy is dead while another teen is in the hospital after a double-shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around the area of 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue after 9 p.m., police said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said on Wednesday the two teens were on a motorbike before the shooting happened. Several unidentified people inside a vehicle saw the teens and stopped, stepping out onto the street and firing at the two teens.

Contee said the teens did not return gunfire. The shooting suspects reentered their vehicle and drove away.

On the day of the shooting, 7th District Commander LaShay Makal said officers responding to the shooting heard gunshots near Alabama Avenue.

They arrived and found 16-year-old Traev’on Green of Southeast D.C. unconscious and not breathing. Despite receiving treatment from DC Fire and EMS, Green died at the scene.

Officers found the second teenager, 15, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Makal said the teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police offer a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible in the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.