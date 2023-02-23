Georgetown hikes undergrad tuition by nearly 5%

The school announced this week that undergraduate tuition rate will be $64,896 starting in fall 2023 — an increase of nearly 4.9% from the current year.

Georgetown University students should be prepared to shell out more in tuition next year.

The school announced this week that undergraduate tuition rate will be $64,896 starting in fall 2023 — an increase of nearly 4.9% from the current year.

Most room and board rates are also going up — between 4.5% and 9%.

All told, the overall cost of attendance, with room and board, is increasing roughly 4.8%, the school said in the announcement.

In the Feb. 21 message to students, the university said the tuition hike is necessary to manage rising costs and to add more resources for new programs and initiatives. In addition, the school said the tuition increase will help minimize add-on fees.

The school said that while tuition and room and board rates are going up — the university will continue to increase its institutional support for financial aid.

The university said it had set aside what it called a record $264 million for financial aid, meant for both undergraduate and graduate students.

