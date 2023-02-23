Live Radio
Construction to begin on pedestrian bridge that collapsed on DC-295

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

February 23, 2023, 7:18 AM

Nearly two years after the Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge was demolished by a truck, construction is expected to begin to replace it.

A spokesperson for DC’s Department of Transportation told WTOP that a start date is set for the first or second week of March.

In June 2021, the pedestrian bridge collapsed onto the busy roadway, known as the Anacostia Freeway, after a boom truck slammed into it. Five people were injured.

The bridge had received a poor rating during its last inspection.

According to the project’s website, the replacement bridge will comply with DDOT and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials design standards as well as American with Disability Act (ADA) standards for accessible design.

The pedestrian bridge spans over the Kenilworth Avenue (DC-295) service roads, eliminating the previous at-grade pedestrian crossing.

Key improvements will include:

  • enhanced lighting on the bridge and bridge access ramps
  • access ramps that meet ADA requirements
  • addition of stairs to provide an alternate method of accessing the bridge
  • increased vertical clearance over the roadway
  • a wider bridge and access ramps

The website says construction will last 12 months.

The Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge Project crosses over DC-295 between Lane Place NE and Meade Street NE on the west and connects to Kenilworth Avenue NE on the east.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

