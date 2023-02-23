Construction to begin on pedestrian bridge that collapsed on DC-295

Nearly two years after the Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge was demolished by a truck, construction is expected to begin to replace it.

A spokesperson for DC’s Department of Transportation told WTOP that a start date is set for the first or second week of March.

In June 2021, the pedestrian bridge collapsed onto the busy roadway, known as the Anacostia Freeway, after a boom truck slammed into it. Five people were injured.

The bridge had received a poor rating during its last inspection.

According to the project’s website, the replacement bridge will comply with DDOT and American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials design standards as well as American with Disability Act (ADA) standards for accessible design.

The pedestrian bridge spans over the Kenilworth Avenue (DC-295) service roads, eliminating the previous at-grade pedestrian crossing.

Key improvements will include:

enhanced lighting on the bridge and bridge access ramps

access ramps that meet ADA requirements

addition of stairs to provide an alternate method of accessing the bridge

increased vertical clearance over the roadway

a wider bridge and access ramps

The website says construction will last 12 months.

The Lane Place Pedestrian Bridge Project crosses over DC-295 between Lane Place NE and Meade Street NE on the west and connects to Kenilworth Avenue NE on the east.