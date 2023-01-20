DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket

Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed.

The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.

Last year, from January through November, more than 8,000 parking tickets — over 4,000 on 14th street, and just under 4,000 on Maine Avenue — were written in those two spots, according to D.C.’s open data website.

Alexa Jaenicke walked out of a business meeting to a ticket on Maine Avenue Thursday.

“It’s $100, it’s a $100 ticket, and I already paid for parking too,” she said.

Jaenicke works in sales and says that she doesn’t know how long some of her meetings will last. For her, parking tickets are the cost of doing business.

“I’m not going to sacrifice my career for a ticket,” she said.

Before working near the Wharf, David Mendoza said he got used to getting tickets in the area. So he is not surprised it has become such a parking ticket hotspot.

“I’ve see it before, I’ve seen a lot of people get their cars towed,” he said.

Other streets in the city where tickets are frequently written, according to the D.C. data, include:

1100 block of Constitution Avenue NW

1500 block of Constitution Avenue NW

600 block of New Jersey Avenue SE

1700 hundred block of N Street NW

Using the same website, data from 2019 shows the most ticketed areas to be:

A block of Columbia Road NW near the Ace Hardware

A block of M Street NW in Georgetown

A block of Chinatown near Capital One Arena

Citywide in 2022, the most tickets written was in the month of March, followed by September then April.