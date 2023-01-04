SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Reward upped to $500K for information about Jan. 6 pipe bombs

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

January 4, 2023, 4:09 PM

Nearly two years after two bombs were planted on Capitol Hill the night before a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities have increased the reward for information to $500,000.

One of the bombs was planted in an alley near the Republican National Committee on First Street, and the other was found next to a park bench near the Democratic National Committee. Neither of the bombs exploded, and no one was injured.

Investigators released several photos and videos of the person suspected of planting the bombs pieced together from surveillance cameras, as well as the route the person walked to deposit the bombs.

The videos show a person in a gray hoodie sweatshirt, a face mask and distinctive Nike Air Max tennis shoes carrying a backpack around Capitol Hill.

Investigators have conducted roughly 1,000 interviews, collected more than 39,000 video files and looked into nearly 500 tips. But the identity of the person has bedeviled investigators for two years.

“With the significantly increased reward, we urge those who may have previously hesitated to contact us — or who may not have realized they had important information — to review the information on our website and come forward with anything relevant,” said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

The initial reward offered for information leading to an arrest was $50,000.

A statement from the FBI said, “Although these bombs did not detonate, it is important to remember the suspect walked along residential and commercial areas in Capitol Hill just blocks from the U.S. Capitol with viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders. Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves.”

Friday marks two years since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building as lawmakers were set to certify the results of the 2020 election.

