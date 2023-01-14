DC council member Pinto requests police bodycam footage from fatal teen shooting

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto has requested police body-worn camera footage captured when officers responded to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake on Jan. 7.

Pinto told WTOP that she requested the video to make sure D.C. police followed all of the right procedures when they responded.

“It is really important to answer the calls that are so robust right now from our community that there be accountability and transparency and what really happened here,” Pinto said.

Today I issued the following statement on my request to view body-worn camera footage relating to the shooting of Karon Blake: pic.twitter.com/tmtiyd17SF — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) January 13, 2023

The shooting happened on Jan. 7, when a man shot and killed the teen on the 1000 block of Quincy Street in Northeast.

The man, who police said believed Blake was breaking into cars, has yet to be officially identified or charged, outraging many community members who have been demanding answers about the shooting.

Pinto said she cannot disclose what happened in the video, because the investigation is ongoing.

“I cannot comment on the substance of the video,” she said. “I will say I don’t currently have any reason to believe that MPD Is not following their proper and appropriate procedure here.”

Pinto said she urges patience as the investigation continues.

“I know people are hurting and are in a lot of pain and want answers, and I completely understand that,” she said. “But we have a justice system that allows for and requires a thorough investigation before things like names and images of folks and suspects are released.”