DC-area chefs put their skills to use to help Calif. shooting victims

January 25, 2023, 3:06 PM

Last weekend’s shooting during a Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, California, left 11 people dead and the nation horrified.

This weekend, several D.C.-area chefs are coming together and using their culinary skills to raise funds for the victims and their families.

“I think it’s ingrained in Asian culture to never ask for help,” said Chef Kevin Tien with Moon Rabbit at the Wharf in D.C.

He is hoping to send a message to the victims on the other side of the country.

“I think this is like one of those moments where you have to, like really stand together as a community to really support each other,” Tien told WTOP. 

He and seven other chefs, including Tim Ma, from Lucky Danger; Erik Bruner Yang, with Maketto; and Yuan Tang with Rooster & Owl will hold a several course dinner at Moon Rabbit that will include alcohol pairings.

Each Chef will cook a dish that is meaningful to them. As for Tien, he will be cooking Thịt Kho with a cajun twist.

“So it’ll be like caramelized pork belly and egg over grits,” said Tien. “That dish represents family unity.”

Tickets for the dinner are $200 and are available online.

They will also hold an online silent auction.

All money raised from the dinner and an online silent auction will go to Monterey Park victims and their families, as well as anti-Asian hate groups in D.C.

