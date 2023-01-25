Live Radio
Carjackers suspects hid in freezer to evade Capitol police

CBS News

January 25, 2023, 10:07 AM

Two suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area were found and arrested on Tuesday after they hid in the outdoor freezer of a restaurant, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

Shortly before noon, a police patrol tried to pull over a white BMW sedan on E Street believed to be linked to the carjackings, but the car sped off.

The BMW clipped a Capitol police van before it crashed into a Capitol police SUV, officials said. The two suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous, ran out of the vehicle and hid inside the freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue before they were located and arrested.

Capitol police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Cedae Hardy and 18-year-old Landrell Jordan. A gun and high-capacity magazine were seized, officials said.

Hardy and Jordan have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

