2 women hospitalized after Uber shooting in Northwest DC

Police are providing more details on a Northwest D.C. shooting that hospitalized two women traveling by Uber early Saturday morning.

According to a police report obtained by WTOP, officers responded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Morton St. NW, near the intersection with Georgia Avenue, on reports of a shooting and property damage.

A driver told police she was waiting to cross Georgia Avenue from Morton Street, when an unknown assailant driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra heading southbound on Georgia Avenue began to shoot in her direction, causing damage to her car’s hood and driver-side fender.

Police said two female victims who were wounded from the shooting were discovered at a nearby hospital later in the morning. Both were inside an Uber rideshare at the time of the shooting.

One of the victims told police their Uber was at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street when she heard “what she believed were fireworks.”

She said that after sensing “a warm feeling on her leg,” she realized that she had been shot. At the same time, the other victim in the Uber also realized she had been shot.

The driver of the Uber, who has not been identified, drove the two victims to a hospital, according to the police report.

An Uber spokesperson told WTOP that the “senseless act of violence is sickening and we hope the injured riders recover quickly. We commend the driver for his quick action in getting help for the victims and are grateful he is uninjured.”

The spokesperson also said the company has been in contact with both the driver and the victims, and is ready to assist law enforcement with the investigation.

A nearby homeowner on Park Road also told police that bullets from the incident “caused two holes in the side of his home and exited inside of his residence, destroying his drywall,” according to the police report.

No information has been released on the suspect or possible motivations for the shooting.