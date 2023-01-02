BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 14, 2023, 9:04 PM

D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

The department said they initially found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were in the area. A short time later, police said, two women were dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Both women had been taken to the hospital by their rideshare driver and were conscious and breathing. A spokesperson for the department told WTOP that the victims were inside a rideshare vehicle during the shooting but could not confirm which service provided the ride.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Bryan Albin contributed to this report.

