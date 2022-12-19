MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Washington, DC News » Washington Nationals Racing Presidents…

Washington Nationals Racing Presidents make special ‘Nutcracker’ appearance

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 19, 2022, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

There were some “presidential” guest stars at Sunday’s matinee performance of The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”

The Washington Nationals Racing Presidents surprised the audience with a special walk-on performance in Act II of the ballet.

The presidents came out one at a time with their special dance solos wearing pink tutus.

The audience cheered when they made their appearance.

The four racing presidents perform during the Washington Ballet (Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography)
Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography
The four racing presidents perform during the Washington Ballet (Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography)
Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography
The four racing presidents perform during the Washington Ballet (Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography)
Courtesy Mena Brunette, xmbphotography
(1/3)

After their special solo choreography, the presidents joined hands to do their own interpretation of the “four little swans” from the ballet “Swan Lake.”

At the end of the performance, the spinning might have been a little too much as Teddy ended up falling backwards on the floor with the Nationals posting on Twitter “Oh, Teddy.”

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up