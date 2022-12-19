Washington Nationals Racing Presidents make special ‘Nutcracker’ appearance

There were some “presidential” guest stars at Sunday’s matinee performance of The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”

The Washington Nationals Racing Presidents surprised the audience with a special walk-on performance in Act II of the ballet.

The presidents came out one at a time with their special dance solos wearing pink tutus.

The audience cheered when they made their appearance.

After their special solo choreography, the presidents joined hands to do their own interpretation of the “four little swans” from the ballet “Swan Lake.”

The best thing you’ll see all day. The Racing Presidents stole the show at yesterday’s matinee performance of the Washington Ballet’s Nutcracker. (Oh, Teddy.) pic.twitter.com/rPY1GtxAYY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) December 19, 2022

At the end of the performance, the spinning might have been a little too much as Teddy ended up falling backwards on the floor with the Nationals posting on Twitter “Oh, Teddy.”