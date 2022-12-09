Road closures for Sunday’s Jingle All the Way race

On Sunday, Dec. 11, the Jingle All the Way 5K/15K race will lead to road closures. Here's what you need to know.

The Jingle All the Way 5K/15K race will be held this weekend in D.C., bringing road closures around the National Mall.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

1200 block of Maine Avenue Southwest

Maine Avenue from I-395 westbound to Independence Avenue Southwest

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66 Northwest

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive Northwest

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway Northwest

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Avenue Southwest

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive Southwest

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street Southwest

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive Northwest to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive Southwest

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue Southwest

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive Southwest

Homefront Drive Southwest

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle Southwest

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue Southwest

17th Street from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

Parkway Drive Northwest from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street Northwest

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street Southwest

There will also be parking restrictions along the race route. Attendees should follow the posted emergency no parking signs and directions from police and traffic officers.

The race course includes part of Rock Creek Parkway, and features views of the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Memorial, Jefferson Memorial and Tidal Basin. The start and finish lines are next to the Washington Monument.

At several points along the 15K course, runners will double back and pass other participants going the other way.

Registration for the race ends Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. and the fees are $65.31 for the 5k and $65.65 for the 15K.

For more information on the race, visit their website.