Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a commercial building fire in Northwest.

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a two-story commercial building. They were able to fully extinguish the blaze, and no other nearby buildings were damaged.

A firefighter was treated for his injuries by medics on the scene before being taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.