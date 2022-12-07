Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

December 7, 2022, 8:13 AM

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest.

D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a two-story commercial building. They were able to fully extinguish the blaze, and no other nearby buildings were damaged.

A firefighter was treated for his injuries by medics on the scene before being taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

