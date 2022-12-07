Firefighter injured in Northwest DC blaze

A D.C. firefighter was injured Wednesday morning while battling a building fire in Northwest.
D.C. Fire and EMS said crews responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of U Street just before 12:30 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a fire on the second floor of a two-story commercial building. They were able to fully extinguish the blaze, and no other nearby buildings were damaged.
A firefighter was treated for his injuries by medics on the scene before being taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Update Working Fire 1000 block U St NW. All fire has now been extinguished. No extension to the adjacent building. Initial attack units being relieved. Injured firefighter has been transported to hospital. #DCsBravest (Photo courtesy @PoPville) pic.twitter.com/b5OIA8Bvde
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 7, 2022