Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. will deploy the District Snow Team at 7 p.m. Tuesday to treat bridges, highways, overpasses and roadways in preparation for the freezing rain that's in the Thursday morning forecast.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said D.C. will deploy the District Snow Team at 7 p.m. Tuesday to treat bridges, highways, overpasses and roadways in preparation for the freezing rain that’s in the Thursday morning forecast.

Temperatures are anticipated to be in the freezing range until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Bowser said in a statement that the Snow Team will operate from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. It has 30,000 pounds of salt, 86,000 gallons of brine and 12,500 gallons of raw beet juice at the ready.

Rain is expected throughout Thursday even after 10 a.m.

The Snow Team advises D.C. residents and businesses to prepare for the District’s first winter event of the season. Also, they advise residents to put de-icer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter on sidewalks around their properties to decrease icing and to avoid slips and falls.

Bowser said residents are encouraged to:

Check on vulnerable neighbors and call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 to request transportation to shelter for people in D.C. who are experiencing homelessness.

Register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC. You can also receive alerts by following the AlertDC Twitter feed.

Volunteer with Serve DC to clear elderly and disabled neighbors’ sidewalks during winter weather events. Register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team online.

Virginia

In Virginia, VDOT is telling drivers to be aware of freezing rain and sleet that will affect road from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

There will be a Winter Storm Watch that’s issued from Wednesday at 7 p.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m.

VDOT also advises drivers to: