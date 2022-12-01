Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
1 dead in DC apartment fire

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 7, 2022, 9:15 AM

WTOP's John Aaron reporting from the scene of the fire where one person has “very serious injuries” after a fire in a vacant apartment spread to a nearby building. (WTOP/John Aaron)
WTOP’s John Aaron, who was on the scene, reports a man has died after a fire in an apartment building that the spread to another building. (WTOP/John Aaron)
A two-alarm fire at the 800 block of 20th St NE. (Photo from DC Fire and EMS)
The two-alarm fire occurred in the 800 block of 20th Street NE. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
The fire broke out before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. (Photo from DC Fire and EMS)
The fire broke out before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
DC Fire and EMS reported at the scene, where one person was transported with life-threatening injuries, and tried to contain the fire from spreading to neighboring homes. (Photo courtesy DC Fire and EMS)
D.C. Fire and EMS said 100 firefighters responded to the scene. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
A man rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire in Northeast D.C. died Wednesday morning.

About 100 firefighters responded to the fire in the two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 800 block of 20th Street NE around 4:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported by D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire in the rear of the building then spread to a neighboring building before the 20 dispatched units were able to put it out, according to D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly.

Donnelly tells WTOP it’s not yet known how many, if any, people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WTOP’s John Aaron reported from D.C.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

