1 dead in DC apartment fire

WTOP's John Aaron, who was on the scene, reports a man has died after a fire in an apartment building that the spread to another building. The two-alarm fire occurred in the 800 block of 20th Street NE. The fire broke out before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. D.C. Fire and EMS said 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

A man rescued from a two-alarm apartment fire in Northeast D.C. died Wednesday morning.

About 100 firefighters responded to the fire in the two-story, four-unit apartment building in the 800 block of 20th Street NE around 4:30 a.m.

No other injuries were reported by D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire in the rear of the building then spread to a neighboring building before the 20 dispatched units were able to put it out, according to D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly.

This was the scene in the rear as DC Fire and EMS battled the 2 Alarm fire in the 800 block of 20th Street NE. pic.twitter.com/NKoc4tve0c — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) Dec. 7, 2022

Donnelly tells WTOP it’s not yet known how many, if any, people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WTOP’s John Aaron reported from D.C.