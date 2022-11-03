Vigil held for 14-year-old killed on Halloween filled with anger, tears

Dozens of people — a majority of them children — came together Thursday night for a vigil on a Capitol Hill athletic field to honor 14-year-old Antoine Manning, the teenager who was shot and killed on Halloween.

Everyone gathered on Watkins Field, where Antoine used to play youth football for the Watkins Hornets. Many of those who spoke were former coaches and teammates of Antoine, and the vigil concluded with dozens of black and orange balloons being let loose into the night sky.

While there was some anger, there were even more tears, and Ina Manning — Antoine’s mother — repeatedly pleaded with parents in attendance to watch their kids closely.

“We as mothers, go in their book bags, go in their things,” said Ina Manning. “Go in their phones. Go in their Instagram because your kids are doing too much out here.”

She also spoke out about how the “stop snitching” culture needs to disappear.

“As a parent, love your kids, man,” said Ina Manning. “Get into their stuff. Get in their business.”

She ended up leaving the vigil early, overcome with emotion. Minutes later, her message was echoed by a neighbor of the Mannings.

“Don’t go thinking you’ve got to retaliate,” said the woman, whose first name was Tiffany but didn’t give a last name. “Let the police do their job. Let God have it His way because whoever did this to that baby, you can mark my words, I promise ya’ll, there’s a certain place in hell for them.

“And stop claiming these hoods,” she added. “(You’re) from your mother and your father. You ain’t have no hood. If someone asks you where you’re from, you’re from D.C. You’re not from these hoods. These hoods don’t love ya’ll. These streets going to be here after we throw dirt over one of ya’ll.”

Those who played football with Antoine in recent years wore team colors and jerseys, and some of them struggled to get through their speeches.

“I love bruh,” said Mark Butler, who grew up with Antoine. “I won’t hear from him again. He won’t tell me … ‘Stay safe, bruh,’ like how we would every other day. We cared for each other.

“I don’t got that no more, like I can’t hear him say ‘luv’ or ‘call me one more time,'” he added, before turning the mic back over.

Equally distraught were the numerous coaches involved with the Watkins program who spoke.

“He’s always been a pretty good kid, man,” said Charles Whitley, one of Antoine’s coaches. “What happened to him was a tragedy. He did not deserve what took place.

“He didn’t start no trouble. I just think he got caught up in the wrong situation and the wrong crowd,” Whitley said.

Antoine Manning was shot and killed outside his home on Birney Place, which is close to the Anacostia Metro Station, on Halloween night.

D.C. police haven’t made any arrests in the case, nor have they publicly identified any potential suspects.

Police said they are looking for a car linked to the shooting. Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.