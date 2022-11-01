Police ID teenager killed in Southeast DC shooting

The boy killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Monday night has been identified.

D.C. police found Antione Manning, 14, of Southeast with gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Birney Place just before 8:40 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for anyone with information on what happened and are offering a reward of up to $25,000. You can all police at 202-727-9099, or you can submit an anonymous tip by texting a message to 50411.

The ninth-grader, D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Monday, appears to have been targeted but the reason is not yet known.

“This family should be grieving the lost of a 14-year-old child tonight,” Contee said, adding that many young people are showing up either as a victim or a suspect in these types of crimes.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.