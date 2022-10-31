HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Trick-or-treating forecast | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Teenager killed in Southeast DC shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 11:23 PM

A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Birney Place near the Anacostia Metro Station.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Monday night that police found the boy with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital.

“I’m saddened to report to the community that a 14-year-old young man lost his life tonight to a senseless act of gun violence,” Contee said, offering his condolences to the boy’s family.

Contee is asking anyone with information on what happened to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

The ninth-grader, Contee said, appears to have been targeted but the reason is not yet known.

“This family should be grieving the lost of a 14-year-old child tonight,” Contee said, adding that many young people are showing up either as a victim or a suspect in these types of crimes.

Police have not released the name of the boy who died, and they have also not release any suspect information.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

