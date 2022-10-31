Teenager killed in Southeast DC shooting

A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night in a shooting in Southeast D.C.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of Birney Place near the Anacostia Metro Station.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a news conference Monday night that police found the boy with gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital.

“I’m saddened to report to the community that a 14-year-old young man lost his life tonight to a senseless act of gun violence,” Contee said, offering his condolences to the boy’s family.

Contee is asking anyone with information on what happened to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

The ninth-grader, Contee said, appears to have been targeted but the reason is not yet known.

“This family should be grieving the lost of a 14-year-old child tonight,” Contee said, adding that many young people are showing up either as a victim or a suspect in these types of crimes.

Police have not released the name of the boy who died, and they have also not release any suspect information.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.