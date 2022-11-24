Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day.

It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.

For many in D.C., the game, now in its 52nd year, is a longstanding Turkey Day tradition.

“People definitely look forward to coming out to watch the game,” Michael Bryant, the director of athletics for D.C. Public Schools, told WTOP.

Jeff Canady told WTOP he has been coming to the game for decades and looks forward to it.

“They Turkey Bowl has been a game in the District of Columbia for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I started coming here when I was nine or 10 years old.”

Roosevelt quarterback Khalil Wilkins said the game also unites many Washingtonians.

“It’s a D.C. community game, and we all just come together as a family,” he said.