Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » Washington, DC News » Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar…

Theodore Roosevelt beats Dunbar for 2nd straight Turkey Bowl title

Stetson Miller

November 24, 2022, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Scenes from Thursday's Turkey Bowl, in which the Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide.
WTOP/Stetson Miller
Scenes from Thursday's Turkey Bowl, in which the Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide.
WTOP/Stetson Miller
Scenes from Thursday's Turkey Bowl, in which the Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide.
WTOP/Stetson Miller
Scenes from Thursday's Turkey Bowl, in which the Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide.
WTOP/Stetson Miller
(1/4)

The Roosevelt Roughriders beat the Dunbar Crimson Tide, 26-18, in D.C. Public Schools’ annual Turkey Bowl championship game on Thanksgiving Day.

It was the second win in a row for the Roughriders. “It’s hard to win once, so to win it back-to-back is exciting,” said Roosevelt coach Christopher Harden.

For many in D.C., the game, now in its 52nd year, is a longstanding Turkey Day tradition.

“People definitely look forward to coming out to watch the game,” Michael Bryant, the director of athletics for D.C. Public Schools, told WTOP.

Jeff Canady told WTOP he has been coming to the game for decades and looks forward to it.

“They Turkey Bowl has been a game in the District of Columbia for as long as I can remember,” he said. “I started coming here when I was nine or 10 years old.”

Roosevelt quarterback Khalil Wilkins said the game also unites many Washingtonians.

“It’s a D.C. community game, and we all just come together as a family,” he said.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Sports | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up