Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A teen boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thanksgiving afternoon, about a block away from Eastern High School.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for an older model, gray Toyota Camry with D.C. plate number FP3600. It was last seen headed west, the police said.

Commander Tasha Bryant of the D.C. police said at about 2:30 p.m. that the shooting was not connected to the game or a dispute that broke out in the stands during the Turkey Bowl “at all.”

She added that it was likely a targeted attack, and that the game continued and fans left the game without incident.

Officers are also investigating another shooting at 49th and North Capitol streets, just a few miles away, in which a man was wounded. Police said the two incidents are not related.

A teenager was shot outside the Turkey Bowl game on 17th and Capitol Street SE. Taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries @wtop pic.twitter.com/ZRsiMs5gOQ — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) November 24, 2022

“I’m tired of standing in front of you guys talking about gun violence,” Bryant said.