Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » Washington, DC News » Teen shot near annual…

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

November 24, 2022, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded for a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street NE, about a block from Eastern High School, where the annual Turkey Bowl football game was underway.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for an older model, gray Toyota Camry with D.C. plate number FP3600. It was last seen headed west, the police said.

Commander Tasha Bryant of the D.C. police said at about 2:30 p.m. that the shooting was not connected to the game or a dispute that broke out in the stands during the Turkey Bowl “at all.”

She added that it was likely a targeted attack, and that the game continued and fans left the game without incident.

Officers are also investigating another shooting at 49th and North Capitol streets, just a few miles away, in which a man was wounded. Police said the two incidents are not related.

“I’m tired of standing in front of you guys talking about gun violence,” Bryant said.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up