NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning

The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight Monday night over the D.C. area.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

