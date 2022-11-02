Georgetown entrepreneurs chase their dream at ‘Bark Tank’

It was the summer of 1976, the Bicentennial year, where Ted Leonsis, then a student at Georgetown University, was full of entrepreneurial spirit.

He sold snow cones with the slogan, “be patriotic, eat a snow cone.” The snow cones Leonsis sold were red, white and blue. Now some serious green, at least $100,000, is up for grabs to Georgetown student and alumni entrepreneurs at the Leonsis Family Entrepreneurship Prize “Bark Tank.”

Yes, think TV show “Shark Tank,” except it is fittingly “Bark Tank,” the Georgetown mascot is a bulldog. While the competing entrepreneurs will not be barking, they will have three minutes to convince a panel of judges that their idea is the best during the event at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business Wednesday.

“There is something magical about starting your own company,” said Leonsis, a member of Georgetown Class of ’77. “I wanted to bring that ethos and create a prize at Georgetown. We pick winners and give gifts to get kids started. It is not an investment. It is, here is some money and now go and make your idea in to something that is real.”

There are eight finalists for this year’s “Bark Tank,” and there will be more than one champion. Usually three or four winners are selected and Leonsis appreciates his alma mater for creating this platform where, instead of working for someone, starting your own business is an attractive option.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy,” Leonsis said. “Right now is the best time to start a company, especially when the economy is bad. There is real need out there and if you can solve that problem and get funded you will be a real growth company when the economy turns.”

The eight finalists for this year’s competition are:

Budeli

Carlos Belo and Jinsung Bach (B’22)

Budeli is a property tech amenity that partners with residential complexes to provide $2 food delivery for apartment residents with no tips or hidden fees.

Dreame

Victor Dreame (C’23)

Dreame provides women and queer people with life coaching, tools and advice through social media to help them attract the romantic partner and life of their dreams.

LUCIO

Victoria Gomes-Boronat (G’22)

LUCIO is a social gaming platform that uses shared interests, shared experiences and geolocation matching algorithms to connect users of similar interests, age and proximity, providing research-supported ways to bond through gameplay and other shared experiences.

Tessen

Kilian Liptrot (L’23)

Tessen designs innovative camera products inspiring photographers to travel often and carry light.

Homemade in DC

Mackenzie Loy (B’22)

Homemade in DC is an online marketplace connecting local food entrepreneurs to businesses, offering corporate catering and custom gift boxes that are sourced locally from women, people of color and LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Chestr

Besart Copa (SFS’22)

Chestr is a universal, single click, wishlist that lets you save items, add them to lists, share them with friends and track discounts.

Proxy Foods

Panos Kostopoulos (G’22)

Proxy Foods offers the world’s first B2B flavor optimization AI platform specifically created for alternative proteins. By consolidating and transforming billions of data points into answers, food companies can develop better products, faster, through computational modeling and guided innovation.

Global Pal

Neal Singal (B’23)

Global Pal empowers small and medium-sized restaurants through an easy-to-use, cost-effective mobile payment platform.

This year’s Bark Tank judges include Ted Leonsis (Founder, Chairman, and CEO-MSE), Zach Leonsis (President, Media & New Enterprises-MSE), Peter Biche (CFO-MSE), Grant Hastings (SVP, New Enterprises-MSE), Andrew Wallace (Investment Officer-Revolution Acceleration) and Fazeela Rashid (Partner-Revolution Growth)

Editor’s Note: WTOP’s Dave Johnson works for Monumental Sports and Entertainment as the radio voice of the Washington Wizards.