DC reports large increase in city-wide school enrollment for 1st time since pandemic

The number of students attending schools in D.C. this year is the highest it has been since the city started an annual tally in 2007.

The number of students attending schools in D.C. this year is the highest it has been since the city started an annual tally in 2007, revealing significant growth for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment across the city increased by over 2,600 students, or about 3%, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday during a visit to the D.C. Advanced Technical Center.

There are 50,204 students enrolled in D.C. Public Schools in the current school year, according to unaudited city data, up from 49,035 last year. The city’s public charter sector reported 46,449 students this year, compared to 44,899 during the 2021-22 school year.

“These preliminary figures are heartening and reinforce that the best place for our children is in school with their excellent educators,” Superintendent Christina Grant said in a statement.

“As we continue to forge our path through recovery and into restoration, we are so grateful for our families, our educators and for the city’s continued commitment to improving educational outcomes in all eight wards.”

The preliminary numbers were reported by city schools in October. Audited data is scheduled to be released early next year.

Enrollment in Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest school system, is up this year, but the number of students attending classes in the county hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Loudoun, Arlington and Prince William counties also reported marginal enrollment growth.