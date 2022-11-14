ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Washington, DC News » DC reports large increase…

DC reports large increase in city-wide school enrollment for 1st time since pandemic

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

November 14, 2022, 11:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The number of students attending schools in D.C. this year is the highest it has been since the city started an annual tally in 2007, revealing significant growth for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Enrollment across the city increased by over 2,600 students, or about 3%, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday during a visit to the D.C. Advanced Technical Center.

There are 50,204 students enrolled in D.C. Public Schools in the current school year, according to unaudited city data, up from 49,035 last year. The city’s public charter sector reported 46,449 students this year, compared to 44,899 during the 2021-22 school year.

enrollment figures for DCPS
Here’s a look at enrollment since the 2007-2008 school years in D.C. (Courtesy DCPS)

“These preliminary figures are heartening and reinforce that the best place for our children is in school with their excellent educators,” Superintendent Christina Grant said in a statement.

“As we continue to forge our path through recovery and into restoration, we are so grateful for our families, our educators and for the city’s continued commitment to improving educational outcomes in all eight wards.”

The preliminary numbers were reported by city schools in October. Audited data is scheduled to be released early next year.

Enrollment in Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest school system, is up this year, but the number of students attending classes in the county hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Loudoun, Arlington and Prince William counties also reported marginal enrollment growth.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up