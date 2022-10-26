RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin monitors drills of Russia's nuclear forces | Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians | Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception | Progressives retract Ukraine letter to Biden
Enrollment up in Fairfax Co. schools, but not back to pre-pandemic levels

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

October 26, 2022, 3:35 PM

Enrollment in Virginia’s largest school system has increased for the first time since the pandemic, but the number of students attending classes still isn’t back to pre-pandemic levels.

As of Sept. 30, Fairfax County Public Schools had 180,109 students enrolled, according to school system data. Enrollment data is typically tallied early in the school year, and then again at the end of September, with the state releasing final data in November.

While there are more students enrolled this year than last, Fairfax still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the county had nearly 189,000 students in September. In 2020-2021, enrollment fell to 180,000, and last year, enrollment was 178,636 students.

Enrollment data affects a school system’s budget, and the amount of funding it receives from the state.

In Loudoun County, September enrollment came in at 82,233, compared with 81,642 the year before.

Prince William County, the state’s second-largest school system, reported 90,226 last month. Its 2021 count was 90,139.

