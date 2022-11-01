WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Fall foliage season reaches peak in DC

Chad Merrill

November 1, 2022, 9:00 AM

As the calendar flips to November, residents in D.C. have more than just the Thanksgiving holiday to look forward to this month. The fall colors are at the peak of the season through the first week!

The bright yellows, oranges and reds are lining the streets of Washington and this is the best the colors will be until the leaves are completely off the trees by early next week.

The latest Foliage Report shows the Blue Ridge to I-81 corridor is now beyond the peak of the season and many leaves have already come down.

Mid-Atlantic foliage report for October.

The good news for D.C. residents is that the upcoming weather pattern will extend the peak of the foliage season. Under high pressure through the weekend, winds will be light and the weather will remain dry. This combination will allow the leaves to stay put on the trees a few extra days this year.

A rigid fall pattern with gusty winds, heavy rain and hard freezes at night are typically the ingredients that shorten the season.

East of I-95 is seeing moderate amounts of color, while southern Maryland is just starting to get into the foliage season. It’ll take until mid-November for the bursts of orange and red colors to shine their greatest before the season ends in places like Lexington Park, Salisbury and Ocean City.

However, any mid-month system that brings rain and wind to the coast will abbreviate the foliage season in these spots.

Chad Merrill

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

