Teenager killed following shooting in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy sitting on a porch was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 500 block of 48th Place, near Kelly Miller Middle and Aiton Elementary schools. D.C. police believe the shooting was “targeted.”

They are looking for three people who were in a golden-colored sedan who got out, approached the teenage boy sitting on the porch and fired several rounds. They got back in the vehicle and fled, Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson said in news conference Thursday afternoon.

Kelly Miller Middle School was on lockdown temporarily, and the lockdown has since been lifted. the school is currently closed. Robinson said that when the shooting happened 40 yards from the school, some 50 children were exiting a bus at this drop-off location.

Robinson said there were other victims, as there were other people on the porch, but currently, the 15-year-old was the only who had been shot. The boy was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s heartbreaking. These these press conference don’t come any easier, especially when it involves a 15-year-old. So we’re just asking for the community’s help to help close this case.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

WTOP’s Kristi King and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.