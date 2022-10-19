3 detained as Capitol Police investigate ‘suspicious vehicle’ near Supreme Court

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating what they're calling a "suspicious vehicle" that caused some road closures Wednesday afternoon on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Police said that the small white van has been “cleared.” The vehicle was found near East Capitol and 1st Streets, close to the Supreme Court and Library of Congress.

All roads have reopened, with the exception of East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets SE, which will remain closed, Capitol Police said.

Three people — two men and a woman — have been detained. One of the men told police that he had guns in the van. Officers found two handguns and a shotgun. Weapons are prohibited on Capitol grounds.

The east front of the Capitol was closed off to the public, and road closures included 1st Street between Constitution and Independence avenues. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

In August, Capitol Police said a man drove his car into a barricade and set it on fire, before firing gunshots into the air and then shooting himself.

That occurred a short distance away from where the suspicious vehicle came under investigation on Wednesday.

No one else was injured in the incident on Aug. 14, which occurred at East Capitol Street NE and 2nd Street SE.

In August 2021, a man drove a truck onto the sidewalk of the Library of Congress, which is across from the Capitol.

The man claimed to have a bomb in his truck but nothing was found, after he surrendered without incident following a standoff that lasted several hours.

In April 2021, a U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed when a suspect rammed a barrier to the north entrance of the Capitol off of Constitution Avenue.

Officer Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the police force, died at the checkpoint after being struck.

Police said the man who rammed into him and other officers also tried to attack them with a knife.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed by police officers.