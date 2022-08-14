WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Police: Armed man crashes into barricade, allegedly sets car on fire near US Capitol before killing himself

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 14, 2022, 11:00 AM

The area where a man crashed his car into a barrier near the U.S. Capitol.

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Crime tape ropes off the area where a man drove into a barricade by the U.S. Capitol.

WTOP/Luke Lukert
Police say no one else was hurt and that no officers fired their weapons.

WTOP/Luke Lukert
(1/3)

A man crashed his car into a barricade and allegedly set it on fire before firing several shots into the air and fatally shooting himself near the U.S. Capitol in D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

The man crashed his car into a barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street, between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, just after 4 a.m.

Tom Manger the chief of the Capitol police says the man might have set his car on fire after striking the barricade.

“It does appear that it was not the collision with the barricade that caused the fire,” Manger said. “It appears that the individual may have started the fire himself as he was getting out of the car.”

Manger says the man then began walking toward the capitol while firing several shots from a handgun “indiscriminately.”

Officers say they heard the gunfire and approached the man as he shot himself.

Police say no one else was hurt and that officers didn’t fire their weapons.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background.

“The subject has a criminal history over the past ten years or so but nothing that, at this point, would link him to anything here at the capitol,” Manger said as a news conference Sunday morning.

He has not been identified publicly. D.C. Police are handling the investigation into his death.

The ground beneath where the man’s car went up in flames is scorched.

The man doesn’t appear to have been targeting any Members of Congress, as congress is on recess.

The incident comes in a time where officers are on alert for potential attacks on government buildings following the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021, and more recently, FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and after the Capitol riots 

In April 2021, a man drove into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol, killing a police officer, William “Billy” Evans. Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force. Another office was also hit by the vehicle. There’s no indication the April 2021 attack is related to Sunday’s events.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

