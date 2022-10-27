RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » Washington, DC News » Smithsonian narrows down sites…

Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 27, 2022, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C.

The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday.

They are:

  • The “South Monument” site — a piece of undeveloped land on Jefferson Drive in Southwest, across the Mall from the National Museum of African American History and Culture; and
  • The “Tidal Basin” site — a piece of undeveloped land bordered by Raoul Wallenberg Place, Maine Avenue and Independence Avenue in Southwest.

Both sites are under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service.

“Legislative action is necessary before the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents can make its final designations,” the statement said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

Navy to break up some big contracts to increase small business participation

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up