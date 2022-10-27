Smithsonian narrows down sites for 2 new museums

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums.

The Smithsonian has narrowed down sites for its next two museums in D.C.

The board of regents picked two “optimal” sites for the National Museum of the American Latino and the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Smithsonian said in a statement Thursday.

They are:

The “South Monument” site — a piece of undeveloped land on Jefferson Drive in Southwest, across the Mall from the National Museum of African American History and Culture; and

The “Tidal Basin” site — a piece of undeveloped land bordered by Raoul Wallenberg Place, Maine Avenue and Independence Avenue in Southwest.

Both sites are under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service.

“Legislative action is necessary before the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents can make its final designations,” the statement said.