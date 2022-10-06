RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia’s military woes mount | Russian missiles slam into city near nuke plant | Ukraine leader says Putin wouldn't survive nuclear attack
Police search for suspects after 4 shot in Northwest DC

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 6, 2022, 4:10 PM

D.C. police Commander Tasha Bryant of the First District talks to the press following a shooting in northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

WTOP/Mike Murillo
Police say there were four victims in the shooting on New York Avenue between North Capitol and First streets in Northwest D.C.

WTOP/Mike Murillo
WTOP’s Mike Murillo talked with witness Robert Wheeler at the scene. He said he was in the area when one of the bullets hit his Bluetooth speaker, which was right next to him in his wheelchair. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)

WTOP/Mike Murillo
(1/3)

Four men were shot in Northwest D.C. on Thursday afternoon.

The D.C. police said the shooting occurred on New York Avenue, between North Capitol Street and 1st Street, at about 1 p.m.

District of Columbia police officers found four men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, said First District Commander Tasha Bryant at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Three of the men were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said, but one of the men has critical injuries.

Police are searching for a white sedan occupied by possibly two suspects seen fleeing from the scene traveling eastbound around New York Avenue.

Bryant said that it appears as though the shots were fired from inside the car.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Bryant said. “We take gun violence in our communities very seriously.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo talked with Robert Wheeler at the scene. He said he witnessed the shooting when one of the bullets hit his Bluetooth speaker that was right next to him in his wheel chair.

“I’m lucky,” he told Murillo. 

Anyone with more information about the shooting is encouraged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

See a map of the shooting location below:

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report. 

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

