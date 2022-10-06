Police search for suspects after 4 shot in Northwest DC

Four men were shot in Northwest D.C. between North Capitol and First streets on Thursday afternoon.

The D.C. police said the shooting occurred on New York Avenue, between North Capitol Street and 1st Street, at about 1 p.m.

District of Columbia police officers found four men suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene, said First District Commander Tasha Bryant at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Three of the men were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said, but one of the men has critical injuries.

Police are searching for a white sedan occupied by possibly two suspects seen fleeing from the scene traveling eastbound around New York Avenue.

Bryant said that it appears as though the shots were fired from inside the car.

“We are still in the early stages of our investigation,” Bryant said. “We take gun violence in our communities very seriously.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo talked with Robert Wheeler at the scene. He said he witnessed the shooting when one of the bullets hit his Bluetooth speaker that was right next to him in his wheel chair.

“I’m lucky,” he told Murillo.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is encouraged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

See a map of the shooting location below:

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.