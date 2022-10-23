Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near Nationals Park

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting near National Park on Sunday afternoon.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting near National Park on Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street SE, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shooting in front of MGM. Stay away if your coming to watch football. pic.twitter.com/pBFOaeQ1gV — Walters (@waltersbardc) October 23, 2022

A police investigation continues.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.