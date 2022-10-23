RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia withdraws officers from Kherson | Search for prisoner of war | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson
Home » Washington, DC News » Man suffers life-threatening injuries…

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near Nationals Park

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 2:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting near National Park on Sunday afternoon.

D.C. police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street SE, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

A police investigation continues.

Below is a map of the area:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up