Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near Nationals Park

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting near National Park on Sunday afternoon.
D.C. police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street SE, shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Shooting in front of MGM. Stay away if your coming to watch football. pic.twitter.com/pBFOaeQ1gV
— Walters (@waltersbardc) October 23, 2022
A police investigation continues.
Below is a map of the area:
