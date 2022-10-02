Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street.
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning.
D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW.
At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows that may be connected to the shooting.
Below is a map of the area:
