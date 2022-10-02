IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Fla. neighborhood tries to recover | Pine Island residents recount horror | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands
Home » Washington, DC News » Man killed in Northwest…

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 4:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning.

D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW.

At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.

Police are looking for a dark colored sedan with tinted windows that may be connected to the shooting.

Below is a map of the area:

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Two agencies took initial steps to implement Schedule F, GAO finds

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up