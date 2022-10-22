RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Man arrested in fatal Northeast DC shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 3:57 AM

D.C. police has identified the person killed during a shooting in Northeast.

Police said Eric King, 28, was discovered after 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 inside a home on the 800 block of 21st Street, with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

The department said DC Fire and EMS officials responded, but King was not alive and he was transported to the medical examiner’s office.

On Friday, a warrant led to the arrest of Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland. He is charged with second-degree murder while armed.

