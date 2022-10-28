Family of DC library officer killed during training pushes for release of surveillance video

The family of the D.C. Public Library special police officer who was fatally shot during a training course in August is frustrated by the decision not to release video of what happened.

“We are trying to get the surveillance camera,” said Sharene Manyan, the mother of Maurica Manyan, 25, who was fatally shot on Aug. 4 during baton training at Anacostia Neighborhood Library, in Southeast D.C.

“It’s not being given to us, nor our attorney. We want to know what’s going on. What are they hiding?” Sharene Manyan said.

A Freedom of Information Act request for the video filed by attorney Chelsea Lewis, of the KLK Law Firm, was denied.

In the denial, General Counsel & FOIA officer J. Kevin Mcintyre stated in part that “the release of the video could potentially interfere with the responses of witnesses who are testifying in the grand jury.”

The family are also calling for metal detectors to be installed at libraries.

“The guy walked inside with a loaded weapon,” said Radcliff Manyan, Maurica Manyan’s father.

“Is that something [that’s allowed] to happen? Anybody could walk inside with a loaded gun,” he said.

Maurica Manyan was killed a week before her father’s birthday.

“Since my daughter died, I don’t sleep. I barely eat. I can barely drive. Every time I enter my car, my foot’s been shaking like a leaf because I’ve been driving my daughter’s car; my daughter gave me that car.”

The parents yearn for justice.

“I don’t need no form of money; I need justice for my daughter,” Radcliff Manyan said. Sharene Manyan said she is hopeful that the person who killed her daughter will go to jail and serve time.

Jesse Porter, a retired police lieutenant who conducted the training as a private contractor, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maurica Manyan’s death. Next Wednesday, a status conference in the criminal case could reveal whether a grand jury intends to indict Porter.

“As the Manyan family has mentioned, they would like to see Mr. Porter serve time,” said Lewis, the family’s attorney. If the only recourse is civil litigation, Lewis said that would be announced on Wednesday.