Retired DC officer charged in shooting death during training exercise at library

A retired D.C. police lieutenant has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a library police officer during a training exercise Thursday.

D.C. police said Lt. Jesse Porter, 58, of Northeast D.C., was working as a private contractor and leading a training session at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library on Good Hope Road.

The session inside a conference room at the library at about 3:30 p.m. consisted of ASP baton training for special library police officers, according to police.

For unknown reasons, Porter fired a shot and struck 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, of Indian Head, Maryland, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said an investigation would be conducted and that it wasn’t clear why the retired officer had a live weapon in a training environment.

“It’s not good practice to do that,” Contee said, adding that what happened was a very “unfortunate” and “tragic” event.

