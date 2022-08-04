WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Officer hospitalized after shooting inside Anacostia Library

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 4:54 PM

A library police officer is in a hospital after she was shot during a training exercise in the Anacostia Neighborhood Library, D.C. police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and came during police training.

Police said she was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

D.C. police said they’re still investigating what happened.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

