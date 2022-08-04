Officer hospitalized after shooting inside Anacostia Library

A library police officer is in a hospital after she was shot during a training exercise in the Anacostia Neighborhood Library, D.C. police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and came during police training.

Police said she was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

D.C. police said they’re still investigating what happened.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

