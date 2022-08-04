Officer hospitalized after shooting inside Anacostia Library

A library police officer is in a hospital after she was shot during a training exercise in the Anacostia Neighborhood Library, D.C. police said Thursday.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and came during police training.
Police said she was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
D.C. police said they’re still investigating what happened.
Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.