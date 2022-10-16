RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
DC man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in metro station shooting

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 16, 2022, 4:35 AM

A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the January 2020 fatal shooting of a man near Mount Vernon Square Metro station in Northwest D.C.

William Whitaker of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to his role in the killing of Malick Cisse, then 19.

According to a press release, Whitaker used a woman’s Instagram account to message Cisse in 2020 to lure him to the metro station in the 1300 block of Seventh Street Northwest.

Cisse arrived to the station at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020 to meet the woman he believed he was messaging. Whitaker and other unknown individuals then pulled up in a white vehicle and shot and killed Cisse.

Whitaker was arrested on May 7, 2020 and has been detained ever since. The press release also  stated that he is set to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

