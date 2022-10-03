HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
DC Health, Children’s National open 5 childhood vaccination clinics

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 10:40 AM

Five new childhood vaccination clinics have been opened in the District, with the goal of vaccinating students before a series of upcoming deadlines.

DC Health said the clinics, which are the result of a partnership with Children’s National Hospital, will operate through Nov. 18.

Chart
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: These high-capacity clinics will be available at Children’s National locations thru Nov. 18, 2022. (Courtesy DC Health)

The clinics expand on-demand, vaccination-only service offerings for children who may be excluded from school for not being up-to-date on their vaccinations, according to DC Health.

It said the clinics will operate on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with additional evening and weekend hours on select dates at select locations.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE: Additional evening and weekend hours will be available at these select locations. (Courtesy DC Health)

Students up through fifth grade must get their routine vaccinations by Tuesday, Oct. 11. Older students face a Nov. 4 deadline.

Students age 12 and older who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have until Jan. 3, 2023, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, as WTOP previously reported.

D.C. Public Schools requires immunization against COVID-19 for school enrollment and attendance from all students of an age where a COVID-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval.

Parents whose children are still not up to date on their required vaccinations are encouraged to first contact their regular pediatric provider to schedule an appointment for vaccinations.

DC Health said if parents don’t have a regular pediatric provider or are unable to schedule an appointment with one, they can call Children’s National Hospital at 1-888-884-2327 and request to schedule an appointment for general pediatrics.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

