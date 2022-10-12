Chris Geldart, DC’s deputy mayor for public safety, resigns

D.C.'s embattled deputy mayor for public safety and justice — facing scrutiny over an allegation of assault and battery and questions about his residency in Virginia — is stepping down.

D.C.’s embattled deputy mayor for public safety and justice — facing scrutiny over an allegation of assault and battery and questions about his residency in Virginia — is stepping down.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was “saddened” to announce she had accepted Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart’s resignation.

“I am proud of the work that we have done together over the last eight years and I am immensely grateful to Chris for his service to the city,” Bowser said, calling him a “very capable and effective public servant.”

Bowser declined to say whether she had asked for Geldart’s resignation, saying only that she had a face-to-face conversation with him “and we agree that we both need to be focused on the big issues for D.C.”

Geldart, 53, came under fire last week after being accused of assaulting another man during altercation in a Gold’s Gym parking lot in Arlington.

The man, who filed a criminal complaint, said Geldart grabbed him by the throat during a dispute about Geldart’s car door hitting his car, according to a police statement. Part of the Oct. 1 encounter was captured on surveillance video, which was obtained by Fox 5.

Geldart was placed on leave but Bowser initially appeared to downplay the altercation, with her office releasing a statement saying, in part, “it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people.”

However, soon after, Geldart’s residency came under scrutiny after the statement from Arlington police listed Geldart as a resident of Falls Church, Virginia.

High-level mayoral appointees in D.C. are required to establish residency in the District to keep their jobs.

Bowser said last week her office was conducting a review of both matters involving her deputy mayor. Pressed by reporters, she said the video showed “concerning behavior.”

“I have a responsibility to people who vote for me, who expect me to act in a certain way, and the people who work for us to act in a certain way,” Bowser said last week.

However, she said she was aware of cabinet members with second homes outside of the District or who rented homes in the District in the past, and said she knew of Geldart’s Virginia address.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reported that Geldart rents an apartment in Southeast — where he’s registered to vote and pay taxes.

Geldart had served as deputy mayor since January 2021. He previously served as the director of the Department of Public Works and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

As deputy mayor, Geldart oversaw a critical portfolio, including the Department of Corrections; the Office of Unified Communications, which acts as the District’s 911 call center; the Department of Forensic Sciences; and the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which includes many of the District’s violence-interruption programs.

Bowser has tasked City Administrator Kevin Donahue with handling the duties of the deputy mayor for public safety. Donahue previously served as deputy mayor for public safety for about six years.

Geldart is due to appear in Arlington General District Court Oct. 17 for an arraignment on the assault and battery charge.