HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Home » Local News » DC Deputy Mayor Geldart…

DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

October 5, 2022, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday.

The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard around 12:25 p.m. Saturday. In a video first obtained by Fox5, Geldart is seen outside a Gold’s Gym in a verbal fight with another man.

“The suspect and male victim became engaged in a verbal dispute after the door of the suspect’s parked vehicle struck the vehicle the victim was entering,” according to a police report.

“The dispute escalated, during which the suspect allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat.”

The incident was reported to police on Monday; Geldart was issued a warrant for assault and battery.

Arlington officials said Geldart turned himself in after being notified of the warrant by phone, and was released on a summons.

In a statement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said Geldart has been placed on leave while the matter is reviewed.

“We take any accusations seriously,” the mayor’s office said. “Unfortunately, it sounds like something that happens to a lot of people — a dispute over something minor — and we hope it is resolved quickly.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department 'virtualizing everything' to assess Foreign Service candidates

White House AI 'Bill of Rights' sets higher bar for agencies to weed out bias

IRS awards $1K bonuses to ‘surge team’ employees tackling tax return backlog

Biden’s pick for OPM deputy director addresses concerns about federal hiring, retirement processing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up