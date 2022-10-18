RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Washington, DC News » Child found unconscious, shivering…

Child found unconscious, shivering outside DC apartment building dies

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A little boy who was found outside last week, alone and unconscious, in a Southwest D.C. neighborhood has died.

The 2-year-old, who police have not identified, was found by a passerby around 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. D.C. police said at the time that they were responding to a “physical abuse allegation” regarding the boy, who had been in “critical condition.”

Police said the following day, they knew the identify of the child and had been in touch with a parent or guardian. As of last Friday, no one had been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up