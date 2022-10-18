Child found unconscious, shivering outside DC apartment building dies

A little boy who was found outside last week, alone and unconscious, in a Southwest D.C. neighborhood has died.

The 2-year-old, who police have not identified, was found by a passerby around 9 p.m. on Oct. 13 outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. D.C. police said at the time that they were responding to a “physical abuse allegation” regarding the boy, who had been in “critical condition.”

Police said the following day, they knew the identify of the child and had been in touch with a parent or guardian. As of last Friday, no one had been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.